Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BUDAPEST May 22 Hungary has issued tenders for five available mobile data frequencies and plans to raise at least 104 billion Hungarian forints ($467.92 million) from the sale, the country's media authority MMHH announced on Thursday.
The authority said in a statement that the winners would have the right to use the frequencies until 2034.
The frequencies offered for sale in the tender are 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 26 GHz. Bidders can submit their bids on June 16.
($1 = 222.2585 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)