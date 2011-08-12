* Fixed FX rates to be available from Sept

* Deadline for joining relief scheme may be extended

BUDAPEST Aug 12 Hungarian foreign currency borrowers will have the option to fix exchange rates on their monthly mortgage repayments from September, a month earlier than originally planned, a top economy ministry official said on Friday.

The government and banks agreed a five-point plan in May to help households reeling under trillions of forints worth of foreign currency debt, mainly in the Swiss franc, whose gains have come to threaten Hungary's economic growth.

Deputy State Secretary Roland Natran told a news conference that eligible foreign currency borrowers would now have the option to enter a repayment scheme that fixes the exchange rate of the franc well below current levels already next month.

"The government has held consultations with several banks and they are open to the idea and this step is justified in the current situation," Natran said.

The scheme fixes exchange rates at 180 forints to the franc, far below levels of around 248 on Friday, which are about a third weaker than average rates of 150-160 where most mortgages were taken out.

Natran reiterated that borrowers would have the option to join the scheme until the end of this year, but this deadline could be extended if adverse circumstances made it necessary.

"If this deadline should have to be extended, which would presume an extreme scenario, that would presumably be possible ... but 3-4 months should be enough for everyone to decide whether they want to join," he said.

Natran declined to estimate how many people the government expected to join the programme, but added that the scheme would be able to handle even more extreme scenarios.

"We have made various models, including with exchange rates weaker than in the latest central bank stress test (of the financial sector)," he said.

"In this case the model protects not just households but also the banking system from growth in the proportion of non-performing loans."

The central bank's April stress tests showed that banks would be able to handle shocks stemming from a franc exchange rate of 245 versus the forint at the end of this year and 257 at the end of 2012.

Natran said the government would create a monitoring committee together with experts from the central bank and financial markets regulator PSZAF to overview implementation of the relief scheme.

Central Europe's largest independent lender, Hungary's OTP, said on Thursday it would also offer an alternative scheme for foreign currency borrowers. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)