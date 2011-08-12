* Fixed FX rates to be available from Sept-official

* Deadline for joining relief scheme may be extended

* Squeezed FX borrowers weighing up options (Adds more detail, banks, vox pop)

By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Aug 12 Hungarian foreign currency borrowers will have the option to fix exchange rates on their monthly mortgage repayments from September, a month earlier than originally planned, a top economy ministry official said on Friday

"The government has held consultations with several banks and they are open to the idea and this step is justified in the current situation," Deputy State Secretary Roland Natran told a news conference.

Under the scheme, which opens on Friday, borrowers can ask for a fixing of their repayment rates on their mortgages at 180 forints per franc, way below current market rates at 250 but will have to repay the accumulated difference after the relief period expires on Jan 1, 2015.

Most Hungarians indebted in Swiss francs took out their mortgages at average rates of 150-160, prior to the 2008 global crisis when borrowing in franc was much cheaper than in Hungarian forints.

Their repayments have soared since the franc started to post sharp gains versus the forint , hitting record highs of past 271 earlier this week.

Natran reiterated that borrowers would have the option to join the scheme until the end of this year, but this deadline could be extended if adverse circumstances made it necessary.

The government and banks agreed a five-point plan in May to help households indebted in foreign currencies.

The franc's gains could curb still anaemic consumption further, and threaten Hungary's nascent economic growth, analysts have said.

Central Europe's largest independent lender, Hungary's OTP, said on Thursday it would also offer an alternative scheme for foreign currency borrowers.

The press office of MKB Bank, a unit of Germany's BayernLB told Reuters that about 40-50 percent of its clients who request an easing of credit conditions could ask for the conversion rate fixing option.

"Based on the events of the past one and a half weeks, we think there will be a fair number of clients interested," the press office of Raiffeisen Bank said in an emailed response to Reuters.

"But the situation is different in case of each borrower also depending on at what exchange rate they took out the loan and how much is left in terms of maturity," the bank added.

HOPING FOR WEAKER FRANC

There are no estimates available on how many borrowers could opt for the relief scheme, but the financial market watchdog PSZAF said earlier this week that at the end of June, 301,696 mortgage borrowers were running late with repayments and about 262,000 of these loans were in foreign currency.

At the end of June the forint was much firmer versus the franc, trading at around 218.

The relief scheme is only available to mortgage holders who are not late with repayments by more than 90 days.

But many Hungarians say they would rather fork out the higher repayments now than face to pay an additional loan from 2015 when the temporary relief plan expires.

Istvan Kulcsar, an IT engineer who took out a 30-year Swiss franc mortgage to buy a flat in the summer of 2008 just before the crisis hit, said they will try to cope with the increased repayments.

"I will pay this now and hope that within five years the franc weakens past 200 again and then we can repay (a bigger chunk of the loan early)," he said.

For others, such as Peter Mihalovits, it is their home which could be at stake if the franc's gains persist.

"Our monthly instalment started at 38,000 forints, now it's 92,000...for the time being, the value of our house covers the (increased) value of the loan," he said.

"We are pondering on what to do, it's possible that in the end we will lose our home. We pay it as long as we can." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra, Ron Askew)