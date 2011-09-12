BUDAPEST, Sept 12 Hungary's Banking Association
said on Monday that the ruling Fidesz party's proposal to offer
a one-off repayment option to foreign currency borrowers was
unacceptable to banks as it would carry significant financial,
macroeconomic and growth risks.
"The panel states that in case the above measure is
implemented, banks will have no other option than to turn to the
Constitutional Court and the relevant authorities of the
European Union and use the available means to seek legal
remedy," the Association said in a statement.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)