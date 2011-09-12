BUDAPEST, Sept 12 Hungary's Banking Association said on Monday that the ruling Fidesz party's proposal to offer a one-off repayment option to foreign currency borrowers was unacceptable to banks as it would carry significant financial, macroeconomic and growth risks.

"The panel states that in case the above measure is implemented, banks will have no other option than to turn to the Constitutional Court and the relevant authorities of the European Union and use the available means to seek legal remedy," the Association said in a statement. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)