BUDAPEST Dec 15 Hungary's government and Bank Association signed a deal on Thursday on a package of steps to resolve the problem of foreign currency loans and to share the costs of reducing households' huge fx debt stock.

Under the agreement, announced by Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy, banks will undertake to convert the fx loans overdue more than 90 days to forint-denominated mortgages, and cancel 25 percent of these debts until May 2012 under certain conditions.

In addition, performing clients will be able to join an earlier preferential exchange rate scheme until the end of 2012, which allows them to repay their loans at 180 forints per franc and 250 forints per euro, and accumulate the difference on a separate account until the end of 2016.

Clients will pay the principal, while banks will pay 50 percent of the accumulated interest rate costs and the state budget the other half. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)