BUDAPEST, Sept 10 If banks were to convert all
Swiss franc mortgages held by Hungarians into forints on their
own, that would wreak havoc on the forint currency within days,
the head of the Hungarian Banking Association, Mihaly Patai said
on Tuesday.
"The banking system and banks cannot resolve this (problem
of forex mortgages) without the government's support," Patai
told private broadcaster Hir TV after leading bankers met with
central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy.
"If all banks were to decide that they will convert Swiss
franc loans into forints, that would create such huge demand for
the Swiss franc - we would need about 10-12 billion Swiss francs
to carry this programme through -, which would disrupt the
forint's exchange rate within days," Patai said.
On Monday the banking association said in a statement that
without the involvement of the National Bank of Hungary the
unilateral conversion of forex loans would make the forint's
exchange rate unpredictable.
Hungary's prime minister, seeking re-election next year,
warned the country's banks on Friday that the government would
"eliminate" foreign currency mortgages unless banks helped
borrowers deal with their losses by November 1.
