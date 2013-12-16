BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau FY EBIT up 22 pct at 21.7 million euros
* Consolidated revenue in financial year elapsed was up 53.2 million euros to reach a new record level of 263.8 million euros
BUDAPEST Dec 16 A Monday ruling on foreign currency loans by Hungary's supreme court has confirmed that banks have acted lawfully in their conduct regarding such loans, Levente Kovacs, an official of the Hungarian Banking Association told a news conference.
"With today's ruling the Kuria has confirmed that the banking sector has been acting in accordance with the law," Kovacs said.
"Today's ruling also brings an end to many open questions and legal manoeuvres," he said. "Foreign currency loan contracts are valid and legal contracts, which must be adhered to." (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
LONDON, March 9 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual reported a slightly above-forecast 2016 adjusted operating profit of 1.67 billion pounds on Thursday, up 1 percent from a year earlier, as it prepares to slice itself into four parts.
DUBAI, March 9 Gulf stock markets were pulled down early on Thursday by a 5 percent overnight slide in oil prices, while Abu Dhabi was hit particularly hard as heavyweights First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi traded ex-dividend.