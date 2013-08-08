* Banks estimate costs of fx loan conversion at 400 bln-600
bln forints
* They want government to cover part of the costs -weekly
Figyelo
* Banks, government to discuss proposals after Aug. 20
BUDAPEST, Aug 8 Hungary's banks want the
government to share the burden of a potential conversion of
foreign currency mortgages into forints which they say could
cost 400 billion to 600 billion forints ($1.78-$2.66 bln), a
newspaper reported on Thursday.
Citing unnamed banking sources, the business weekly Figyelo
said that banks also view the government's desire to shorten the
maturity of such mortgages as an "impossible task" that could
not be implemented.
The Bank Association would send its proposals for a new
relief scheme to the government after Aug. 20 when the two sides
will resume negotiations about foreign currency mortgages, the
report said. Options would include calculating the conversion of
loans into forints at different exchange rates.
It did not give a breakdown of the banks' cost estimate.
Hungarian households took on billions of dollars of housing
debt pegged to the Swiss franc or euro, mostly prior to the 2008
economic crisis, and have lost out due to a sharp move in the
exchange rate against the local currency.
Figyelo said that banks would put forward various options.
One model would be to convert loans at the exchange rate applied
when they were taken out but in that case borrowers would also
have to pay part of the costs.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, seeking
re-election next year, has said it wants to ease borrowers'
burden, spooking banks and financial markets at a time when
global investors are considering reducing exposure to emerging
markets.
Earlier this month, the economy minister said the government
had discussed several options with banks for phasing out
existing foreign currency mortgages and converting them into
forints was one of the proposals.
The head of Austrian bank Raiffeisen in Hungary
has said lenders were now at now a critical stage and could not
stomach further losses.
According to National Bank of Hungary data, in June there
were 1.825 trillion forints ($8.11 million) worth of housing
mortgages denominated in foreign currency.
($1 = 225.1483 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Susan Fenton)