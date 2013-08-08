* Banks estimate costs of fx loan conversion at 400 bln-600 bln forints

* They want government to cover part of the costs -weekly Figyelo

* Banks, government to discuss proposals after Aug. 20

BUDAPEST, Aug 8 Hungary's banks want the government to share the burden of a potential conversion of foreign currency mortgages into forints which they say could cost 400 billion to 600 billion forints ($1.78-$2.66 bln), a newspaper reported on Thursday.

Citing unnamed banking sources, the business weekly Figyelo said that banks also view the government's desire to shorten the maturity of such mortgages as an "impossible task" that could not be implemented.

The Bank Association would send its proposals for a new relief scheme to the government after Aug. 20 when the two sides will resume negotiations about foreign currency mortgages, the report said. Options would include calculating the conversion of loans into forints at different exchange rates.

It did not give a breakdown of the banks' cost estimate.

Hungarian households took on billions of dollars of housing debt pegged to the Swiss franc or euro, mostly prior to the 2008 economic crisis, and have lost out due to a sharp move in the exchange rate against the local currency.

Figyelo said that banks would put forward various options. One model would be to convert loans at the exchange rate applied when they were taken out but in that case borrowers would also have to pay part of the costs.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, seeking re-election next year, has said it wants to ease borrowers' burden, spooking banks and financial markets at a time when global investors are considering reducing exposure to emerging markets.

Earlier this month, the economy minister said the government had discussed several options with banks for phasing out existing foreign currency mortgages and converting them into forints was one of the proposals.

The head of Austrian bank Raiffeisen in Hungary has said lenders were now at now a critical stage and could not stomach further losses.

According to National Bank of Hungary data, in June there were 1.825 trillion forints ($8.11 million) worth of housing mortgages denominated in foreign currency. ($1 = 225.1483 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Susan Fenton)