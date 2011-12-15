BUDAPEST Dec 15 Hungary's central bank welcomed the new agreement between the government and commercial banks on Thursday, but said it would be able to meet banks' fx needs for further loan conversions only if the government pledges to fill up the central bank's reserves.

The government and Bank Association signed a deal earlier on Thursday on a package of steps to resolve the problem of foreign currency loans and to share the costs of reducing households' huge fx debt stock.

Under the agreement banks will undertake to convert the fx loans overdue more than 90 days to forint-denominated mortgages, and cancel 25 percent of these debts until May 2012 under certain conditions. For this, the banks will need foreign currency, which the central bank is expected to provide.

"The NBH can undertake to provide the foreign currency needed for the conversion of loans overdue more than 90 days only if the government makes an official and definite pledge to fill up the central bank's fx reserves," the bank said in a statement.

It said the government has not yet made such a pledge. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)