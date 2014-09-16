BUDAPEST, Sept 16 Hungary's planned conversion
of foreign currency loans into forints could happen in one step
and it would be justified for the central bank to play a role to
prevent pressure on the forint, a deputy governor of the bank
was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
The news agency MTI quoted Adam Balog as saying that refunds
to be paid by banks to borrowers under a recent law would
require 3 billion euros and a later conversion of foreign
currency-based retail mortgage loans would require a further 8-9
billion euros.
He said the bank would be able to use its foreign currency
reserves as the conversion would cut the country's short-term
foreign liabilities and some banks would need foreign currency
from central bank reserves for conversions only gradually.
