BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau FY EBIT up 22 pct at 21.7 million euros
* Consolidated revenue in financial year elapsed was up 53.2 million euros to reach a new record level of 263.8 million euros
BUDAPEST Dec 16 Hungary's top court has ruled that borrowers must bear the impacts of exchange rate changes in foreign currency loan contracts, judge Gyorgy Wellmann announced on Monday.
The court also ruled that foreign currency loan contracts did not breach laws or good morals due to the exchange rate risk that had burdened borrowers.
The court also said that lower courts must strive to uphold foreign currency loan contracts in case there is any mistake that can be repaired, and individual court decisions cannot be used as a legal tool to remedy masses of similar contracts.
The judge said a ruling on some other aspects of the foreign currency loan contracts that had been challenged would not be made until the European Court of Justice had made its decision in a related case. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Consolidated revenue in financial year elapsed was up 53.2 million euros to reach a new record level of 263.8 million euros
LONDON, March 9 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual reported a slightly above-forecast 2016 adjusted operating profit of 1.67 billion pounds on Thursday, up 1 percent from a year earlier, as it prepares to slice itself into four parts.
DUBAI, March 9 Gulf stock markets were pulled down early on Thursday by a 5 percent overnight slide in oil prices, while Abu Dhabi was hit particularly hard as heavyweights First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi traded ex-dividend.