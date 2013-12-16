BUDAPEST Dec 16 Hungary's top court has ruled that borrowers must bear the impacts of exchange rate changes in foreign currency loan contracts, judge Gyorgy Wellmann announced on Monday.

The court also ruled that foreign currency loan contracts did not breach laws or good morals due to the exchange rate risk that had burdened borrowers.

The court also said that lower courts must strive to uphold foreign currency loan contracts in case there is any mistake that can be repaired, and individual court decisions cannot be used as a legal tool to remedy masses of similar contracts.

The judge said a ruling on some other aspects of the foreign currency loan contracts that had been challenged would not be made until the European Court of Justice had made its decision in a related case. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Christian Lowe)