BUDAPEST, Sept 12 Trading in the shares of Hungary's FHB Bank and OTP was suspended for the entire Monday session at the lenders' request due to the expected publication of market-moving information, the bourse said.

It said in a statement that the suspension may be lifted earlier, if the information that triggered the suspension is published by the banks.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is due to address parliament at 1100 GMT on a new foreign currency mortgage relief scheme, initial details of which sent FHB shares to their lowest since May 2009 in Friday's session and also sent OTP shares into a plunge. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)