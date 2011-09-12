BUDAPEST, Sept 12 Trading in the shares of
Hungary's FHB Bank and OTP was suspended for
the entire Monday session at the lenders' request due to the
expected publication of market-moving information, the bourse
said.
It said in a statement that the suspension may be lifted
earlier, if the information that triggered the suspension is
published by the banks.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban is due to address parliament at
1100 GMT on a new foreign currency mortgage relief scheme,
initial details of which sent FHB shares to their lowest since
May 2009 in Friday's session and also sent OTP shares into a
plunge.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)