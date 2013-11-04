BUDAPEST Nov 4 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party on Monday proposed expanding a scheme that supports the country's foreign currency borrowers by setting a maximum conversion rate on their repayments.

The proposal, published in bill posted on parliament's website, could become law as early as Tuesday, Fidesz parliament group leader Antal Rogan told a press conference.

He said the scheme - part of the costs of which have been borne by the country's banks - would be available for all borrowers who have not yet signed up, according to state news agency MTI.

