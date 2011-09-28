* New scheme could impede development of banking system

* FX plan could restrict credit and economic growth -Fitch

* Sets dangerous precedent for other CEE countries with FX loans

BUDAPEST, Sept 28 Hungary's new foreign currency mortgage relief scheme could impede the long-term development of the banking system and restrict credit and economic growth, rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday.

Hungary's parliament approved the controversial scheme last week which allows foreign currency mortgage holders repay their loans at exchange rates well below current market rates, forcing banks to swallow the losses.

"Fitch estimates that based on a 25 percent take-up rate, the proposed conversion would absorb approximately 1.5 percentage points of the Tier 1 capital ratio for the sector as a whole," the agency said.

It said most banks should be able to absorb the immediate financial impact through their capital.

"However, there are considerable differences in Tier 1 ratios and exposure to foreign currency mortgages between banks, and so some institutions could take larger hits to capital than this aggregate calculation suggests."

Fitch said the mortgage repayment plan, along with the government's big bank tax levied last year and its "generally quite aggressive policy stance" towards banks could make it less likely that parent banks will put more capital and funding into the Hungarian banking system in the future.

"This could restrict future credit and economic growth, and also, in Fitch's view, sets a dangerous precedent for other Central and Eastern European countries with high foreign currency lending," the rating agency said.

It did not directly comment on any impact of the scheme on Hungary's sovereign rating, which it ranks at BBB- with a stable outlook.

The central bank (NBH) said last week, after keeping its key base rate on hold at 6 percent , that it had the instruments needed to cushion the effects of risks to financial stability.

The NBH also said it will provide Hungary's banks with the foreign currency needed for the mortgage repayments from its reserves, based on the needs of the banks.

Central bank's estimates show that about 20 percent of the entire foreign currency loan stock of about 5.55 trillion forints could be affected by the controversial repayment scheme. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)