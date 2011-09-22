* Hungary savings coops have HUF 500-600 bln in available funds

* Extent of govt's FX loan repayment plan hinges on forint lending

BUDAPEST, Sept 22 Hungary's saving and loans cooperatives have available forint assets worth a total of 500-600 billion forints, allowing them to offer forint denominated mortgages to clients including those who opt out of foreign currency loans, the cooperatives said on Thursday.

Hungarians borrowed heavily in the Swiss franc before the start of the global crisis in 2008, creating a debt pile equivalent to 18 percent of gross domestic product. A sharp fall in the forint since then has driven repayments costs, weighing on consumption and slowing the economy.

On Monday lawmakers approved a law to let households repay forex mortgages at 180 forints per Swiss franc or 250 forints per euro, far below current market rates.

A poll on Wednesday found that about 150,000 borrowers would probably opt to repay their loans, and a significant part of them would use forint-denominated loans to finance the transaction.

"Cooperatives... have available forint assets worth 500-600 billion forints, which creates a good basis to launch a significant expansion of forint denominated mortgage lending, including loan conversions," Antal Varga, the chief of the National Savings Cooperative Association, said in a statement.

Taking up forint loans would be the only way to participate in the payback option for clients who have insufficient savings to repay their mortgages in one lump sum.

The government - which has outlawed forex lending for all but a very restricted group of borrowers - has said it anticipated a market shakeup as a result of the early payback plan, including a new spark to forint lending.

"We have not the least doubt that forint loan products will appear on the market in an instant," Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the newspaper Blikk last week.

The central bank has warned that the repayment plan carried significant financial stability risks.

