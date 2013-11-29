By Krisztina Than
| BUDAPEST
BUDAPEST Nov 29 Hungary's government asked the
constitutional court on Friday to determine whether foreign
currency loan contracts could be unconstitutional and if they
could be modified with new legislation, state news agency MTI
reported.
Foreign currency mortgages were popular in Hungary before
the 2008 global financial crisis, but have become a huge burden
for households, and for the economy.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and ruling Fidesz
party have said they want to resolve the problem, and Hungary's
mostly foreign-owned banks fear they could be hit by a new
measure to rescue borrowers.
MTI cited a motion submitted to the court by the justice
ministry. It said the ministry asked the court to consider a
clause in the constitution which says that Hungary ensures
conditions for fair competition, but takes action against any
abuse of dominant market position and protects consumers.
The ministry asked the court to rule if some conditions in
the loan contracts, such as making borrowers bear the risks of
exchange rate losses or allowing banks to raise interest rates
unilaterally on the loans, could be unconstitutional, MTI said.
MTI said the government also wanted to know under what
constitutional conditions the existing contracts could be
modified with legislation.
The court told MTI that it had received the motion, but
could not say when it would be put on the agenda.
"This is the latest twist in a very long-running saga which
continues to create negative headline risk for Hungary,"
Standard Bank analyst Timothy Ash said in a note.
"With (parliamentary) elections due by April, the issue is
clearly very political, and likely a vote winner still for the
Fidesz government."
The loans, taken out mostly in Swiss francs and euros, have
become costly to service as the forint has fallen in value,
hampering domestic consumption.
Banks lost more than 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) as a
result of a 2011 government relief scheme for households with
foreign currency mortgages.
Any new government measure would affect Hungary's biggest
lender, OTP Bank, as well as local units of Austrian
Raiffeisen and Erste, Italy's Intesa
Sanpaolo and UniCredit, Belgium's KBC
and others.
Separately, earlier this month Orban urged top judges to
rule on whether banks or borrowers should bear exchange rate
losses on foreign currency loans, and whether banks can
unilaterally modify the interest rates on the loans.
($1 = 0.7345 euros)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Pravin Char)