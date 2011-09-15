* Loans made at weaker than 180 forints/franc not eligible-paper

* Up to 300,000 borrowers may repay debt using savings-PM

* Govt's offer allows full debt repayment below market rates

BUDAPEST, Sept 15 Hungary's government decided that borrowers who took out their foreign currency loans at rates weaker than 180 forints per franc or 250 forints per euro will not be eligible for the fixed rate repayment scheme, newspaper Magyar Nemzet reported on Thursday.

The new scheme, announced last Friday, which is subject to approval by parliament, will allow Hungarian households to repay their foreign currency loans in one go at 180 forints per Swiss franc and 250 forints per euro , well below current exchange rates.

The majority of borrowers took out their loans prior to the 2008 crisis, and at exchange rate levels stronger than 180 forint per franc or 250 forints per euro.

Website origo.hu said the government decided to narrow the eligibility in order to prevent people trying to make profits on the fixed rate repayment plan.

The plan could eliminate part of Hungary's huge FX exposure but analysts said it could incur significant losses to banks, and would put pressure on the forint as banks will have to buy foreign currency in large amounts once the scheme is unrolled.

Key details of the plan are still unclear such as the timeframe when the option will be available to borrowers, which could determine how many debtors can actually participate and how big the impact on banks could be.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday that between 150,000 and 300,000 borrowers could choose to repay their foreign currency debt at fixed rates using their savings.

He also said that in order to make the whole process predictable, a time limit must be set for the availability of the scheme. He did not specify.

The Economy Ministry is expected to work out the details of the plan, which the government plans to submit to parliament by next Monday.

The proposal could force banks to swallow billions of forints worth of losses on the repayments, and the costs of the plan -- also in terms of curbing lending and hitting already sluggish growth -- could outweigh the potential benefits, analysts have said.

The plan also drew fire from Austria, home to some of emerging Europe's top lenders, including UniCredit Bank Austria , Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International . (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)