BUDAPEST, Sept 15 Hungarian foreign currency borrowers can ask to repay their mortgages at a discount in a one-off transaction by the end of the year, news agency MTI reported on Thursday citing the prime minister's spokesman.

It also cited Peter Szijjarto as saying the option to repay forex loans at 180 forints per Swiss franc and 250 forints per euro would be available to mortgage holders only.

(Reporting by Sandor Peto/Krisztina Than)