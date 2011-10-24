BUDAPEST Oct 24 Hungary's government seeks to
gradually eliminate foreign currency mortgages in Hungary, the
prime minister said on Monday, adding that foreign banks were
expected to bring back more funds into the country.
"The Hungarian financial system will not bear the burden of
doing this (eliminating foreign currency debt) in one step.
That's why we have been progressing with new and new steps over
the past one and a half years," Prime Minister Viktor Orban told
parliament.
He said foreign banks had to bring back part of their
earlier profits which they repatriated, as otherwise they could
not meet the conditions set by the mortgage repayment scheme.
"They bring it back -- well, not on their own will and they
are not enthusiastic and not all of it (profits) -- but still
even in case of just one bank we are talking about 600 million
euros."
"And this will increase, as somehow we need to achieve that
at least part of (the profits) they took from Hungary should
come back," he added.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs)