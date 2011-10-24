BUDAPEST Oct 24 Hungary's government seeks to gradually eliminate foreign currency mortgages in Hungary, the prime minister said on Monday, adding that foreign banks were expected to bring back more funds into the country.

"The Hungarian financial system will not bear the burden of doing this (eliminating foreign currency debt) in one step. That's why we have been progressing with new and new steps over the past one and a half years," Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament.

He said foreign banks had to bring back part of their earlier profits which they repatriated, as otherwise they could not meet the conditions set by the mortgage repayment scheme.

"They bring it back -- well, not on their own will and they are not enthusiastic and not all of it (profits) -- but still even in case of just one bank we are talking about 600 million euros."

"And this will increase, as somehow we need to achieve that at least part of (the profits) they took from Hungary should come back," he added. (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs)