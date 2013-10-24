BUDAPEST Oct 24 Hungary's government is working
on legislation to help troubled foreign currency borrowers over
a longer time period, not with an instant move, Economy Minister
Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.
"We are working on a solution that is not immediate in terms
of timing but spread over a longer period," Varga told a news
conference, adding that the government was in constant talks
with the central bank about potential solutions.
The government gave until November 1 to table a
comprehensive proposal to help foreign currency borrowers or
face a government solution. Lenders fear a new scheme could
impose further losses on banks, which already pay some of
Europe's highest taxes.
