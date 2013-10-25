BUDAPEST Oct 25 Hungary is working on a solution that would phase out foreign currency mortgages within 3-5 years and cut borrowers' monthly repayments by 15-20 percent from next year, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Friday.

"We need to find a solution that will divide the burdens among the banking system, the state budget and to a smaller extent, borrowers," Varga told public television in an interview.

He said prospects of a drastic, immediate solution such as a 2011 option known as the final repayment scheme were slim, as that could inflict losses of up to 3 trillion forints ($14.15 billion) on the banking system.

