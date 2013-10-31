BUDAPEST Oct 31 Hungary's economy minister
indicated delays in resolving the issue of household foreign
currency mortgages on Thursday, saying more time was needed to
assess court rulings before making any official proposal
bullet-proof.
"There is no economic solution without the legal side being
sorted out," Mihaly Varga told a news conference.
Varga also said a possible court ruling on foreign currency
loan contracts in the coming weeks and months could also have an
impact on the final outcome of any resolution, and the
government had to act with caution.
"It would be no use if the government made an economic
decision ... if in the coming weeks and months a court ruling
may be made that makes the government's decision open to
appeal."
