BUDAPEST Nov 25 Hungary's top court, the Kuria,
on Monday proposed to carry out a legal uniformity procedure to
assess various aspects of foreign currency loans, including to
establish whether such contracts are valid, it said in a
statement on Monday.
After a broad introduction discussing how the hundreds of
thousands of such contracts and the pending legal challenges
have become a "social problem," the Kuria's motion defines the
scope of the procedure to "foreign currency based consumer loans
and leasing contracts".
It was not clear from the statement whether the motion
includes all foreign currency mortgages as well. A spokeswoman
at the Kuria was not immediately available to comment.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has recently put pressure on the
top court to deliver a broad ruling on foreign currency loans,
which were popular in Hungary before the global crisis but
turned sour as the forint weakened, pushing many into default.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)