BUDAPEST Dec 16 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party is disappointed with a ruling by the Supreme Court on foreign currency loans, which handed banks some reprieve in saying the contracts were legal, Fidesz parliamentary group leader Antal Rogan said on Monday.

"We are disappointed because with this decision the highest judicial panel has also sided with the banks," Rogan told a news conference.

He added that the court has not made clear its stance on the exchange rate spread applied in the loans and unilateral interest rate increases.

Rogan said lawmakers would wait for a ruling on these aspects as well before putting forward any new package aimed at easing the burden on borrowers. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)