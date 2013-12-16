BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau FY EBIT up 22 pct at 21.7 million euros
* Consolidated revenue in financial year elapsed was up 53.2 million euros to reach a new record level of 263.8 million euros
BUDAPEST Dec 16 Hungary's ruling Fidesz party is disappointed with a ruling by the Supreme Court on foreign currency loans, which handed banks some reprieve in saying the contracts were legal, Fidesz parliamentary group leader Antal Rogan said on Monday.
"We are disappointed because with this decision the highest judicial panel has also sided with the banks," Rogan told a news conference.
He added that the court has not made clear its stance on the exchange rate spread applied in the loans and unilateral interest rate increases.
Rogan said lawmakers would wait for a ruling on these aspects as well before putting forward any new package aimed at easing the burden on borrowers. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
LONDON, March 9 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual reported a slightly above-forecast 2016 adjusted operating profit of 1.67 billion pounds on Thursday, up 1 percent from a year earlier, as it prepares to slice itself into four parts.
DUBAI, March 9 Gulf stock markets were pulled down early on Thursday by a 5 percent overnight slide in oil prices, while Abu Dhabi was hit particularly hard as heavyweights First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi traded ex-dividend.