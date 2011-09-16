* Govt considering to narrow scope of eligible borrowers-Origo.hu

* Among steps considered is limit on size of loans-website

BUDAPEST, Sept 16 Hungary's government is considering changes to its proposed foreign currency debt repayment scheme that would further limit the scope of eligible borrowers, news website origo.hu reported on Friday.

Citing sources familiar with the process, the website said the Economy Ministry had been tasked with exploring options on how the scope of the programme could be narrowed after a market backlash to early details hit the forint and Hungarian stocks.

Among the steps considered is a limit on the amount of loans outstanding to 5-10 million forints ($24,280-$48,558) as well as to exclude borrowers participating in a restructuring programme arranged with their banks, the report said.

It said delinquent borrowers could also be excluded.

The Economy Ministry could not immediately comment on the report.

Under the plan, subject to parliamentary approval, forex borrowers would have the option to repay their Swiss franc and euro mortgages at 180 forints per franc and 250 per euro in one go, at a large discount to market exchange rates.

The programme would force all costs of such transactions onto banks, prompting protests from banks in Hungary and Austria, home to some of emerging Europe's largest lenders. The central bank has said the plan threatened financial stability.

Earlier this week the prime minister said the government expected up to 300,000 borrowers to opt into the scheme, available to mortgage holders only.

Borrowers who took out mortgages at exchange rate levels above the fixed rates in the programme would also be excluded, local media has reported. ($1 = 205.94 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham)