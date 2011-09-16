* PM denies plan to narrow scope of fx debt conversions

* Govt MP submits bill, details match earlier plans (Recasts with PM Orban's denial of report)

BUDAPEST, Sept 16 Hungary's government will not narrow the scope of eligibility for its foreign currency loan repayment scheme based on the size of the loans, Prime Minister Viktor Orban was quoted as saying on Friday, denying a press report that it would do so.

"No, this is scare-mongering," Viktor Orban said on the website of tabloid newspaper Blikk.

News website origo.hu said earlier on Friday that the Economy Ministry was exploring options on how the scope could be narrowed after a market backlash against early details of the programme hit the forint and Hungarian stocks.

Origo.hu said the government had considered putting a limit on the amount of loans outstanding of 5-10 million forints ($24,280-$48,560) as well as excluding borrowers participating in a restructuring programme arranged with their banks.

Ruling party Fidesz MP Antal Rogan submitted a bill to parliament earlier on Friday about the loan conversions, which were first announced by the ruling party last Friday.

Under the proposal , subject to parliamentary approval, forex borrowers would have the option to repay their Swiss franc and euro mortgages at 180 forints per franc and 250 per euro in one go, at a large discount to market exchange rates.

The bill sets Dec 30, 2011, as the deadline for borrowers to apply to banks for converting and repaying their loans. After an application is submitted, the bank would have 60 days to prepare for the termination of the loan contract.

Borrowers who took out mortgages at exchange rate levels above the fixed rates in the programme will be excluded, but the proposal does not contain any further significant narrowing of the scope of eligibility.

The programme would force all the costs of such transactions onto banks, forcing them to swallow losses due to the exchange rate difference, prompting protests from banks in Hungary and Austria, home to some of emerging Europe's largest lenders. The Hungarian Banking Association has said the plan threatened financial stability.

Earlier this week the prime minister said the government expected up to 300,000 borrowers to opt into the scheme, available to mortgage holders only. But he said the number could be even bigger.

For a Reuters CEE Money story on this see ($1 = 205.94 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Sandor Peto; editing by Patrick Graham, John Stonestreet)