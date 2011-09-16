* PM denies plan to narrow scope of fx debt conversions
* Govt MP submits bill, details match earlier plans
BUDAPEST, Sept 16 Hungary's government will not
narrow the scope of eligibility for its foreign currency loan
repayment scheme based on the size of the loans, Prime Minister
Viktor Orban was quoted as saying on Friday, denying a press
report that it would do so.
"No, this is scare-mongering," Viktor Orban said on the
website of tabloid newspaper Blikk.
News website origo.hu said earlier on Friday that the
Economy Ministry was exploring options on how the scope could be
narrowed after a market backlash against early details of the
programme hit the forint and Hungarian stocks.
Origo.hu said the government had considered putting a limit
on the amount of loans outstanding of 5-10 million forints
($24,280-$48,560) as well as excluding borrowers participating
in a restructuring programme arranged with their banks.
Ruling party Fidesz MP Antal Rogan submitted a bill to
parliament earlier on Friday about the loan conversions, which
were first announced by the ruling party last Friday.
Under the proposal , subject to parliamentary
approval, forex borrowers would have the option to repay their
Swiss franc and euro mortgages at 180 forints per franc
and 250 per euro in one go, at a large
discount to market exchange rates.
The bill sets Dec 30, 2011, as the deadline for
borrowers to apply to banks for converting and repaying their
loans. After an application is submitted, the bank would have 60
days to prepare for the termination of the loan contract.
Borrowers who took out mortgages at exchange rate levels
above the fixed rates in the programme will be excluded, but the
proposal does not contain any further significant narrowing of
the scope of eligibility.
The programme would force all the costs of such transactions
onto banks, forcing them to swallow losses due to the exchange
rate difference, prompting protests from banks in Hungary and
Austria, home to some of emerging Europe's largest lenders. The
Hungarian Banking Association has said the plan threatened
financial stability.
Earlier this week the prime minister said the government
expected up to 300,000 borrowers to opt into the scheme,
available to mortgage holders only. But he said the number could
be even bigger.
