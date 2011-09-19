BUDAPEST, Sept 19 Hungary's parliament is expected to discuss and vote on the ruling Fidesz party's bill later on Monday which will allow foreign currency mortgage holders to repay their loans at fixed exchange rates, national news agency MTI said.

Parliament, with 294 votes in favour and 61 votes against, supported a motion to accelerate the process, MTI said.

The new scheme allows Hungarian households to repay their expensive foreign currency mortgages in one go at 180 forints per Swiss franc and 250 forints per euro , well below current exchange rates.

Hungary's bank stocks have plunged and the forint has been also weakened by concerns over the government's new unorthodox plan that will hurt banks and which analysts said could also weaken the forint currency down the road. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)