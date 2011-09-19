* Lawmakers approve plan for discounted mortgage repayment

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Sept 19 Hungary's parliament approved a plan on Monday to let households repay foreign currency mortgages at a big discount to market exchange rates in a move analysts said could weaken the banking system and dent already sluggish economic growth.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly for the bill of the ruling Fidesz party to enable borrowers to repay their expensive forex loans at 180 forints per Swiss franc CHFHUF= and 250 forints per euro, well below market rates, potentially forcing banks into hundreds of billions of forints worth of losses.

According to parliament's official website, the legislation was passed with 277 votes for, 9 votes against and 30 abstentions.

Hungarians had borrowed heavily in the volatile Swiss franc before the start of the global crisis in 2008, driving up a debt pile equivalent to 18 percent of gross domestic product. That has weighed on consumption and slowed the economy.

The forint EURHUF=D2 has sold off sharply since the plan emerged earlier this month, adding to pressure from continued nervousness over the euro zone debt crisis. Shares in Hungary's OTP OTPB.BU and FHB FHBK.BU plunged.

The cost of insuring Hungary's debt against default on a five-year horizon HUGV5YUSAC=MG hovered around 465 basis points on Monday, near 2-1/2-year highs.

The central bank, which will discuss interest rates on Tuesday after seven straight months of no change from 6 percent NBHI, has said it could only support such plans that did not pose a threat to financial stability.

"The speed of EUR/HUF losses will displease the bank, as will the considerable CDS widening, but it will be encouraged that foreigners continue to increase rather than decrease their government bond exposure," UniCredit said in a note.

"The government's latest banking sector policy will be centre stage," it said. "The outlook for economic activity has deteriorated since the NBH's last rate decision but financial stability will be to the forefront of NBH priorities, taking any prospects of a rate cut firmly off the table."

Analysts polled by Reuters last week unanimously expected the central bank to keep rates unchanged, but some economists have since raised the prospect of an interest rate rise to defend the forint. [ID:nL5E7KF3WZ]

PARTICIPATION KEY

Borrowers have until the end of the year to apply to enter the scheme, which excludes contracts made at exchange rates above the fixed levels. After an application is submitted, banks would have 60 days to prepare for the termination of the loan contract.

Analysts have estimated banking system losses at over 200 billion forints depending on how many borrowers opt to repay or refinance their debt -- a further hit to banks in Hungary, already saddled with Europe's highest financial sector tax.

The prime minister has said the government expected up to 300,000 borrowers to opt into the scheme. But he said the number could be even bigger.

According to a letter dated Sept. 15 by Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy to Austria's economy minister -- cited by news portal Index.hu on Monday -- the government expects 10 percent of indebted households, or around 100,000 borrowers, to participate in the scheme.

Analysts said the plan, which could help reduce Hungary's high foreign currency exposure in the long run, could weaken the forint as banks' foreign currency demand rises as borrowers repay their loans.

The plan drew an angry response from Austria, whose UniCredit Bank Austria (CRDI.MI), Erste Group Bank (ERST.VI) and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) have roughly 6 billion euros ($8.27 billion) worth of foreign-currency loans outstanding in Hungary, Austrian officials said.

Standard & Poor's, which rates Hungary's debt one notch above junk, is keeping a close eye on the forex plan, an S&P banking analyst said on Monday. [ID:nL5E7KJ0EK] ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs/Krisztina Than; Editing by Andrew Hay)