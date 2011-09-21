* FX repayment scheme carries risks, burden manageable-state sec Varga

* Exit by 2-3 banks "would not be a grave tragedy", not likely option -Varga

BUDAPEST, Sept 21 Hungary's new law allowing households to repay foreign currency loans at a big discount to market exchange rates is a risk to banks but they will be able to manage this burden, the prime minister's state secretary told weekly Heti Valasz.

"The government's solution is manageable, even though it carries risks for banks, it means a bearable burden," Mihaly Varga was quoted as saying in an interview conducted by Heti Valasz on Sept. 16 and due for publication on Thursday.

On Monday lawmakers approved a law to let households repay forex mortgages at 180 forints per Swiss franc and 250 forints per euro, forcing heavily-taxed banks to swallow losses which could run up to hundreds of billions of forints, depending on the take-up of the scheme by debtors.

Varga was also quoted as saying "it would not be a grave tragedy" if two or three banks decided to quit Hungary as a result of the scheme, adding however, that he did not consider this a likely option.

"Financial institutions will sooner or later come up with products that will enable the settlement of foreign currency loans in a way that they do not lose clients," Varga said.

The National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday it expected 20 percent of a foreign currency loan stock of about 5.55 trillion forints to be affected by the repayment scheme, which also drew fire from Austria, home to some of emerging Europe's largest lenders.

Lenders including UniCredit Bank Austria , Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International have roughly 6 billion euros ($8.23 billion) worth of foreign-currency loans outstanding in Hungary, Austrian officials have said.

The central bank said it would be ready to provide foreign currency funding from its reserves for banks that request it to smooth market volatility as borrowers repay their loans, raising demand for Swiss franc funding.

The Hungarian Banking Association said earlier on Wednesday that the plan could seriously damage the economy, flagging legal action at Hungarian and international courts. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)