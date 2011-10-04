* Says banks may have acted in concert on forint loans
* Says rate rises impair access to forint refinancing
* Govt bet on forint refinancing to proliferate
BUDAPEST, Oct 4 Hungarian government party
lawmaker Antal Rogan has called for an inquiry to reveal whether
a recent rise in interest rates on forint loans, which could be
used by some debtors to refinance forex loans, breached
competition rules, news agency MTI reported on Tuesday.
Hungarian lawmakers approved a controversial foreign
currency mortgage relief plan late last month, allowing
households to repay debt at exchange rates far below market
levels and forcing banks to swallow the losses.
The government estimated that up to 300,000 debtors could
opt into the scheme, either using savings or by forint
refinancing loans, which it hoped would proliferate on the
market once the plan is approved.
By raising interest rates on forint loans, banks can limit
the damage to their balance sheets by deterring some foreign
currency debtors unable to repay their loans from savings from
opting for a forint refinancing loan.
MTI cited Rogan, the head of parliament's economic affairs
committee, as saying interest rate rises on forint loans by
several banks in the past days raised the suspicion that lenders
acted in concert, in what he called a cartel-like manner.
Rogan will ask the head of the Hungarian Competition
Authority to investigate whether the rate rises were illegal. He
has also proposed an inquiry by financial markets regulator
PSZAF into aspects of consumer protection.
He was also cited by MTI as saying that the rate rises
impaired access to forint refinancing products of debtors, who
cannot afford to repay their loans otherwise.
Borrowers have until the end of the year to signal their
intent to repay loans in a lump sum.
Banks in Hungary -- apart from savings cooperatives
-- have so far not jumped on the opportunity to
provide forint refinancing for forex borrowers in the scheme,
which could cost them hundreds of billions of forints in losses.
The risky plan also forced the central bank into offering
euros to local banks from its foreign currency reserves at
weekly euro sale tenders to improve banks' access to funding and
temper market volatility as forex loans are repaid.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Ron Askew)