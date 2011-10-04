* Says banks may have acted in concert on forint loans

* Says rate rises impair access to forint refinancing

* Govt bet on forint refinancing to proliferate

BUDAPEST, Oct 4 Hungarian government party lawmaker Antal Rogan has called for an inquiry to reveal whether a recent rise in interest rates on forint loans, which could be used by some debtors to refinance forex loans, breached competition rules, news agency MTI reported on Tuesday.

Hungarian lawmakers approved a controversial foreign currency mortgage relief plan late last month, allowing households to repay debt at exchange rates far below market levels and forcing banks to swallow the losses.

The government estimated that up to 300,000 debtors could opt into the scheme, either using savings or by forint refinancing loans, which it hoped would proliferate on the market once the plan is approved.

By raising interest rates on forint loans, banks can limit the damage to their balance sheets by deterring some foreign currency debtors unable to repay their loans from savings from opting for a forint refinancing loan.

MTI cited Rogan, the head of parliament's economic affairs committee, as saying interest rate rises on forint loans by several banks in the past days raised the suspicion that lenders acted in concert, in what he called a cartel-like manner.

Rogan will ask the head of the Hungarian Competition Authority to investigate whether the rate rises were illegal. He has also proposed an inquiry by financial markets regulator PSZAF into aspects of consumer protection.

He was also cited by MTI as saying that the rate rises impaired access to forint refinancing products of debtors, who cannot afford to repay their loans otherwise.

Borrowers have until the end of the year to signal their intent to repay loans in a lump sum.

Banks in Hungary -- apart from savings cooperatives -- have so far not jumped on the opportunity to provide forint refinancing for forex borrowers in the scheme, which could cost them hundreds of billions of forints in losses.

The risky plan also forced the central bank into offering euros to local banks from its foreign currency reserves at weekly euro sale tenders to improve banks' access to funding and temper market volatility as forex loans are repaid. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Ron Askew)