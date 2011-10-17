* Further measures on FX loans by Dec, no details so far

* Govt party seeks to minimise ranks of forex borrowers

BUDAPEST Oct 17 Lawmakers of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party are planning steps to enable more people to opt in to a government scheme allowing borrowers to repay foreign currency loans at discounted rates, Fidesz parliamentary group leader Janos Lazar said on Monday.

The new law, backed by parliament last month, allows mortgage holders to repay their foreign currency loans at exchange rates well below current market rates, forcing banks to swallow the losses.

"It is almost certain that in the current parliament season, that is until December, there will be decisions," Lazar told a news conference.

"My fellow MPs would be satisfied if by the spring of next year hardly any foreign currency loan holders remained in Hungary."

He did not specify what further measures the government may take to increase participation in the mortgage relief scheme.

Lazar said Fidesz lawmakers had received complaints from their constituents that some banks had slowed the procedure of the scheme.

Households can repay their debt at 180 forints to the Swiss franc and 250 against the euro in the scheme, well below market rates, potentially causing billions of euros of losses to banks.

Loan holders have until the end of 2011 to apply for the scheme. The government had expected banks to offer cheap forint loans to finance the repayments, but so far only savings cooperatives have done that and some banks even raised forint lending rates.

Lazar said there might be more interest than initially expected in the scheme.

"Many people want to repay (fx loans), and banks must be persuaded that they should not make repayments difficult... and they should be persuaded that they should respect the economic policy goal (to cut foreign currency debt exposure)." (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Anna Willard)