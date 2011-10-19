* Planned measure to follow up help for households
BUDAPEST, Oct 19 Hungary is planning measures to
help ease the burden of foreign currency debt on local
governments as part of its efforts to keep public sector debt
under control, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
Orban's government has been under fire from lenders over a
controversial scheme to allow households to repay foreign
currency-denominated debt at preferential exchange rates.
Many Hungarian households took out foreign currency loans,
predominantly in Swiss francs, but have seen their repayments
surge in the past few years as the franc has soared against the
Hungarian forint.
Banks say the planned scheme to offer borrowers preferential
exchange rates will leave the banks with losses worth billions
of euros, stifle lending and curb growth.
Orban, however, on Wednesday said that local governments,
not just families, needed government help to ease their debt
burden.
"We must bring local governments out of foreign
currency-based debt, because this is one reason behind an
increase in state debt," he told an insurers' conference.
He gave no details on what measures the government was
planning.
Orban said there were no easy solutions to the problem of
rampant foreign currency borrowing in Hungary before 2008, which
pushed foreign currency debt to near 70 percent of total
household debt.
Local governments have Swiss franc debts totalling more than
600 billion Hungarian forints ($2.8 billion).
"I, for one, cannot imagine a country where the economy
grows, but families must devote all of their extra income that
would otherwise go into consumption on rising monthly debt
instalments," Orban said.
"If this remains unchanged, there will be no economic growth
in Hungary," he said.
Orban said fiscal discipline must be maintained and the
budget deficit kept below 2.8 percent of economic output in
order to keep state debt -- which the government hopes will fall
to 73 percent by the end of the year -- on a downward path.
This year the government is expected to post a one-off
budget surplus due to the effective renationalisation of some
$14 billion in private pension fund assets.
Next year the government targets a deficit of 2.5 percent of
GDP, according to the draft 2012 budget.
($1 = 217.462 Hungarian Forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)