* Planned measure to follow up help for households

* PM says FX debt hampers consumption, economic growth

* Says fiscal discipline must be maintained

BUDAPEST, Oct 19 Hungary is planning measures to help ease the burden of foreign currency debt on local governments as part of its efforts to keep public sector debt under control, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

Orban's government has been under fire from lenders over a controversial scheme to allow households to repay foreign currency-denominated debt at preferential exchange rates.

Many Hungarian households took out foreign currency loans, predominantly in Swiss francs, but have seen their repayments surge in the past few years as the franc has soared against the Hungarian forint.

Banks say the planned scheme to offer borrowers preferential exchange rates will leave the banks with losses worth billions of euros, stifle lending and curb growth.

Orban, however, on Wednesday said that local governments, not just families, needed government help to ease their debt burden.

"We must bring local governments out of foreign currency-based debt, because this is one reason behind an increase in state debt," he told an insurers' conference.

He gave no details on what measures the government was planning.

Orban said there were no easy solutions to the problem of rampant foreign currency borrowing in Hungary before 2008, which pushed foreign currency debt to near 70 percent of total household debt.

Local governments have Swiss franc debts totalling more than 600 billion Hungarian forints ($2.8 billion).

"I, for one, cannot imagine a country where the economy grows, but families must devote all of their extra income that would otherwise go into consumption on rising monthly debt instalments," Orban said.

"If this remains unchanged, there will be no economic growth in Hungary," he said.

Orban said fiscal discipline must be maintained and the budget deficit kept below 2.8 percent of economic output in order to keep state debt -- which the government hopes will fall to 73 percent by the end of the year -- on a downward path.

This year the government is expected to post a one-off budget surplus due to the effective renationalisation of some $14 billion in private pension fund assets.

Next year the government targets a deficit of 2.5 percent of GDP, according to the draft 2012 budget. ($1 = 217.462 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)