* 1 mln Hungarians face "debt slavery" due to FX mortgages -Orban

* Says will change this, banks must bear 2/3 of costs

* Banks earned big profits on FX mortgages in Hungary earlier -PM

BUDAPEST, Oct 28 Banks that have in the past made big profits from foreign currency mortgages in Hungary must now bear two-thirds of the costs of reducing the stock of such loans, to save Hungarians from "debt slavery", Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Orban told state radio MR1-Kossuth that he was determined to cut the country's huge stock of foreign currency mortgages, which have become the economy's key vulnerability as the Swiss franc has gained and Hungary's forint has declined in value.

"I do not want to live in a country -- and as people decided to elect me as one of the leaders of this country, I will not -- live in a country where one million people must face debt slavery ... I will change this," Orban said.

"The burden must be shared: banks carry two-thirds or 70 percent of the costs and people, borrowers, carry the (remaining) one-third or 30 percent," he added.

Orban's centre-right government launched a controversial repayment relief scheme for foreign currency borrowers last month, which allows mortgage holders repay their loans at a deep discount to market exchange rates.

The plan could mean banks are forced to swallow hundreds of billion of forints' worth of losses.

Analysts have said that could curb lending and contribute to a slowdown in the economy next year.

The government is also mulling further steps to cut the stock of foreign currency mortgages -- denominated mostly in Swiss francs -- which are equivalent to 20 percent of the country's economic output.

Erste Group Bank said earlier on Friday that losses on its credit default swaps portfolio, along with writedowns in Hungary and Romania, had helped trigger a net loss of 1.49 billion euros ($2.11 billion) in the third quarter.

The bank expects business in Romania to start recovering but its operations in Hungary will continue to struggle in coming years, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said.

But Orban said rescuing Hungarian families from debt slavery was a "historic deed", even though Hungary was now being attacked for its measures.

He said big banks had raised their voices to object to the repayment scheme, with Austrian lenders taking the lead.

"If we do not look at the repayment from the banks' own vested financial interests but we think in economic terms, then everybody agrees that reducing Hungary's foreign currency exposure is good economic policy, but it's hard to carry this out without banks sharing the burden," Orban said.

"While banks -- let us not cry over the banks' losses -- had earlier earned profits equalling multiples of these losses (from lending to the) Hungarian people." (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans)