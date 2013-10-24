(Adds analyst, context, quotes)

* Economy Ministry aims to submit own scheme to parliament

* Banks face Nov 1 deadline to propose FX loan solution

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Oct 24 Hungary's government is working on a solution to help struggling foreign currency borrowers over a longer time period, not with an immediate, one-off move, the economy minister said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has set a November 1 deadline for banks to devise their own comprehensive proposal to help borrowers who took out mortgages in Swiss francs and other currencies or else face a government-imposed solution.

"We are working on a solution that is not immediate in terms of timing but spread over a longer period," Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told a news conference, adding the government was in constant talks with the central bank on potential solutions.

Varga said feedback received so far did not suggest the banks envisaged a decline in loan repayments and he said his ministry would submit its own proposal to parliament after November 1.

Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks fear Orban, who will seek re-election next year, will impose fresh losses on them under any new scheme after they suffered hefty taxes and huge losses under a previous 2011 plan to help indebted borrowers.

Hungarians took out the loans, denominated chiefly in the Swiss franc, to take advantage of their low interest rates, but payments soared as the forint weakened after the 2008 financial crisis, causing widespread problems in the country.

Foreign banks whose Hungarian units may be hit by a new mortgage relief scheme include Austria's Raiffeisen and Erste, Germany's Bayerische Landesbank and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo.

The head of Hungary's Bank Association has warned of the risks of any quick large-scale conversion of mortgages into forints.

CENTRAL BANK ROLE

Varga reiterated that those who had borrowed in foreign currencies could not end up better off than those who had taken out mortgages in forints. The government will discuss the issue next week, he added.

"What we can see is that the government and the central bank are together working on some programme which may be similar to the (existing) exchange rate barrier scheme, or may contain elements of it," said David Nemeth, an analyst at K&H Bank.

But the details of the scheme, or the losses that banks could face, remain unknown.

The potential impact of any scheme would also depend on the extent the central bank provides foreign currency to banks from its reserves.

While the government has been negotiating with banks for months, the National Bank of Hungary, led by Orban's close ally Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, also proposed an idea of its own in a study published on August 26.

That idea entailed a gradual and full conversion of the loans into forints by forgiving part of the principal payments on foreign currency mortgages and extending an earlier scheme that allows monthly repayments at a discounted rate. (Editing by Gareth Jones)