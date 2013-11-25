* Top court to assess fx loans in a bid to establish
standard ruling
* PM Orban has urged court to rule in favour of borrowers
* Radical measure not in govt's interest now as forint could
fall -analyst
* Government could intervene to cut interest rate margin
-analysts
(Adds detail, analysts)
By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Nov 25 Hungary's top court confirmed
for the first time on Monday that it will rule on key aspects of
foreign currency loans, including whether they were ever legal,
as it sets out a framework for resolving claims by borrowers.
The court, called the Kuria in Hungarian, has said it will
propose a standard procedure for courts handling hundreds of
lawsuits brought against banks by people struggling to repay the
loans, but had not previously specified the scope of its ruling.
Justice Ministry State Secretary Bence Retvari said the
Kuria's ruling will define the framework for the government's
planned relief measures for forex borrowers.
Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks, which lost more than 1
billion euros as a result of a 2011 scheme to ease the repayment
burden for households with foreign currency mortgages, fear they
could be hit again by any new government action.
It was not immediately clear if the Kuria's prospective
guidance would apply to all foreign currency loan contracts
appealed at the courts or just a limited type of contracts.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has urged the Kuria to rule
whether banks or borrowers should bear exchange rate losses on
foreign currency loans, and whether banks can unilaterally
modify the interest rates on the loans.
The central bank says Hungarian households hold as much as
3.8 trillion forints ($17 billion) worth of foreign currency
denominated loans. The loans, taken out prior to 2008 and mostly
in Swiss francs and euros, have become costly to service as the
forint has fallen in value, hampering domestic consumption and
making the economy vulnerable to exchange rate swings.
The Kuria is expected to discuss a standard legal procedure
on December 16. Its deliberations will include an examination of
whether the loan contracts were valid at all, and in what
circumstances the conditions allowing unilateral modifications
of contracts could be regarded as transparent.
Its ruling could allow the government to intervene with
legislation to cut the repayments of hundreds of thousands of
households ahead of elections in April, some analysts said.
"I don't expect a decision from the court that would lead to
a radical measure," said Citigroup economist Eszter Gargyan.
"I see a bigger chance for the Kuria, in line with the
proposal of the central bank, to intervene in the interest rate
and exchange rate margins applied on the loans."
Given the ruling Fidesz party's stable lead in opinion
polls, Gargyan said it would not be rational for the government
to impose a radical measure that would risk a sharp fall in the
forint. But a cut in the interest rate margin would reduce
borrowers' repayments without leading to an immediate capital
loss for banks.
In its stability report earlier this month, the National
Bank of Hungary said lending rates should be regulated to
maximise the margin that banks could charge on top of a
benchmark interest rate.
Any new measure will affect Hungary's biggest lender, OTP
Bank, as well as local units of Austrian Raiffeisen
and Erste, Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo
and UniCredit, Belgium's KBC and others.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)