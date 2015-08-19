BUDAPEST Aug 19 Hungary's government has decided after talks with local banks to convert outstanding foreign currency-denominated car and consumer loans worth about a billion euros into forints, the economy minister told a news conference on Wednesday.

Mihaly Varga said the conversion of about 305 billion forints ($1.09 billion) worth of the loans would take place at market exchange rates, involving 229,000 loan contracts.

He added, however, that borrowers would get rebates worth some 31 billion forints, shouldered equally by the government and lenders. ($1 = 280.1400 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)