BUDAPEST Nov 9 Hungary's banks aim to present a
proposal to the government later this month that will aim to
solve the problem of household foreign currency lending once and
for all, the General Secretary of the Hungarian Banking
Association said on Wednesday.
"The plan is to present a proposal that puts this question
to the rest and solves it once and for all," Levente Kovacs told
reporters. "This does not mean we will just hand out money. We
want to make it possible that the country operates in a well
regulated and legal way."
Last week the government and banks pledged to work together
to find a solution to the country's household FX debt stock,
seen as one of the key vulnerabilities of Hungary.
The government, which had previously not consulted the banks
on its measures, said it would not come forward with new
proposals until banks present their own.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)