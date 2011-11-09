BUDAPEST Nov 9 Hungary's banks aim to present a proposal to the government later this month that will aim to solve the problem of household foreign currency lending once and for all, the General Secretary of the Hungarian Banking Association said on Wednesday.

"The plan is to present a proposal that puts this question to the rest and solves it once and for all," Levente Kovacs told reporters. "This does not mean we will just hand out money. We want to make it possible that the country operates in a well regulated and legal way."

Last week the government and banks pledged to work together to find a solution to the country's household FX debt stock, seen as one of the key vulnerabilities of Hungary.

The government, which had previously not consulted the banks on its measures, said it would not come forward with new proposals until banks present their own. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)