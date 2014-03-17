BUDAPEST, March 17 Hungary's constitutional
court on Monday ruled that lawmakers could modify terms of
contracts retroactively in exceptional cases, in the latest turn
of a legal battle over troubled foreign currency loans.
The government last year asked the court to consider whether
some conditions of the foreign currency loans were
unconstitutional and how existing loan contracts could be
modified.
The European Court of Justice is also expected to rule on
the issue in the coming months.
