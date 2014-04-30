BUDAPEST, April 30 Hungary's national court can
amend an unfair term in foreign currency loan contract, the
European Court of Justice said on Wednesday in a ruling that
could influence legislation to help troubled Hungarian foreign
currency borrowers.
The case involved in the ruling had been referred to the
court by Hungary's supreme court, the Kuria, which could make a
ruling of its own in the second half of the year.
The original lawsuit was launched against OTP Bank
by Hungarian borrowers who complained that they got a Swiss
franc loan at the bank's buying exchange rate, but had to pay
instalments and other costs at the selling exchange rate.
The European Court of Justice also said it was up to the
Hungarian court to determine whether the terms of the total cost
of the foreign currency loans were sufficiently clear to
borrowers.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Sandor Peto)