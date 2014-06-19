* Banks to pay for rate hikes, exchange rate margin -Fidesz lawmaker

* Planned law will also tackle exchange rate risk on loans -lawmaker

* Borrowers' monthly repayments to drop, will be fixed in forints

* Getting rid of forex mortgages will eliminate FX risk, help economy

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, June 19 New measures to help borrowers could cost Hungary's banks 400 billion forints ($1.77 billion) and they will have to foot most of the bill for reducing forex loan repayments and fixing them in forints, a ruling party lawmaker told Reuters.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is preparing legislation to resolve the problem of about $15 billion worth of mortgages, mostly denominated in Swiss francs, which Hungarian households took out prior to the 2008 economic crisis. The loans have become expensive to service as the forint has weakened and the Swiss currency firmed.

Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks fear the new government measures will inflict fresh losses on them after years of heavy taxation and earlier costly schemes to help borrowers.

The ruling Fidesz party says a Supreme Court decision on Monday, which said banks had overcharged borrowers for foreign currency loans, authorises the government to step in and finally resolve the problem.

Gergely Gulyas, a Fidesz lawmaker involved in drawing up the legislation, said the court ruling made clear that banks must compensate borrowers for unlawful interest rate increases, and for the unfair exchange rate margin applied on the loans.

This margin favoured banks, which applied different exchange rates when disbursing the loans and when calculating repayments.

Gulyas said settling these two issues could cost banks some 400 billion forints in total, based on various estimates, though the government had not yet made calculations of its own.

"These figures are in the ballpark," he said in an interview late on Wednesday, when asked about costs for banks.

Asked if lenders could bear this new burden he said:

"We are confident. The same way as borrowers have managed to withstand these unlawful practices applied by the banks, banks will also be able to withstand the rectification of this."

Gulyas said the new legislation, which he said parliament could approve in September or October, would also tackle the issue of the shift in the exchange rate.

Hungarian borrowers' monthly repayments on the loans have soared and Fidesz wants to reduce and fix repayments in forints.

"We hope this will result in a meaningful decline in monthly repayments and even, in the best cases, in outstanding principal, as soon as this year," Gulyas said.

"Foreign currency mortgages as a product will cease to exist (by the end of 2014) and everyone will pay fixed monthly instalments in forints."

He said the scale of the reduction in borrowers' payments had not been decided, adding that the state could in theory absorb some of the costs of this measure but that most would have to be covered by the banks.

A previous government scheme in 2011, which allowed borrowers to repay forex loans at below-market rates, cost banks over 1 billion euros in losses but they were allowed to write some of that off against taxes.

Banks operating in Hungary include units of Belgium's KBC , Austria's Raiffeisen Bank and Erste Bank , Italy's UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo , and German-owned MKB Bank.

EXCHANGE RATE RISK TO EASE

Gulyas said the elimination of foreign currency loans would bring multiple benefits including easing the burden on hundreds of thousands of families, and reducing the economy's exposure to investor speculation over the forint's exchange rate.

"The government has no exchange rate target but such a magnitude of household foreign currency exposure always had to be a consideration in economic policy. This will obviously ease once (these loans) are no longer denominated in foreign currencies," he said.

But "the government has no exchange rate target, and as such, it does not aim to weaken the forint," he added.

Gulyas also said the elimination of the toxic loans could boost domestic consumption and help kick-start lending.

He said the solution will apply to everyone who held a foreign currency mortgage or home equity loan - loans amounting to about $15 billion based on central bank data.

($1 = 226.11 Hungarian Forints) (Editing by Catherine Evans)