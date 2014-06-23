BUDAPEST, June 23 Hungary's government should
draft legislation by July, forcing banks to compensate foreign
currency borrowers after a recent court ruling found lenders
unjustly charged a number of costs, a senior lawmaker of the
ruling Fidesz party said on Monday.
Parliamentary group leader Antal Rogan added however that
the issue of the exchange rate losses in the loans should be
handled separately.
"We can do this in two separate steps," Rogan told
parliament. "The first one is that the government should work
out a legal solution to ensure that borrowers are compensated
for all sums that banks unlawfully charged."
Rogan said parliament could discuss the modifications before
the summer recess.
Last week the Supreme Could ruled that banks overcharged
forex borrowers by applying different exchange rates when
disbursing loans and when instalments were due, as well as in
cases when loan conditions, such as interest rates, were
unilaterally changed.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)