BUDAPEST, June 25 Hungary's government will submit legislation to parliament this week, aiming to force banks pay back clients some of the sums unlawfully charged on foreign currency loans based on a recent court ruling, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Wednesday.

He said the first batch of legislation would involve the exchange rate spread applied in the loans, the practice of banks using different exchange rates when disbursing the loans and when calculating monthly instalments.

It was not immediately clear whether the first bill would also tackle the issue of interest rate hikes on the loans.

Varga said the government would also draft a second batch of legislation in September to handle the settlement of the loans.

The economy ministry will also start talks with the central bank to prepare for issues related to the settlement process, which would involve examining a possible conversion or other proposals, Varga added.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)