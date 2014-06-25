BUDAPEST, June 25 Hungary's government will
submit legislation to parliament this week, aiming to force
banks pay back clients some of the sums unlawfully charged on
foreign currency loans based on a recent court ruling, Economy
Minister Mihaly Varga said on Wednesday.
He said the first batch of legislation would involve the
exchange rate spread applied in the loans, the practice of banks
using different exchange rates when disbursing the loans and
when calculating monthly instalments.
It was not immediately clear whether the first bill would
also tackle the issue of interest rate hikes on the loans.
Varga said the government would also draft a second batch of
legislation in September to handle the settlement of the loans.
The economy ministry will also start talks with the central
bank to prepare for issues related to the settlement process,
which would involve examining a possible conversion or other
proposals, Varga added.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)