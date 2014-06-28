By Sandor Peto
| BUDAPEST, June 28
BUDAPEST, June 28 Legislation to reduce
customers' charges on foreign currency mortgages in Hungary
could costs commercial banks more than expected, the central
bank was quoted on Saturday as saying.
The government submitted a bill to parliament on Friday that
said banks would have to repay certain charges on loans, after
the Supreme Court ruled they had used some unfair practices in
lending.
The bill said banks would have to repay the exchange rate
gain from using different rates when disbursing loans and when
calculating repayments.
It also declares unilateral interest and fee rises in loan
contracts, for both forint-denominated and foreign currency
loans, unfair and void unless banks challenge the provision by
September, when a second bill will be introduced.
The bill is part of a package of measures the government
plans to introduce to bring relief to Hungarians struggling with
the foreign currency loans that were popular for their low
rates, but turned sour as the forint weakened.
The banks could also be forced to convert the loans, many of
which were in Swiss francs, into forints, possibly by as soon as
the end of the year.
But the costs from Friday's bill alone could reach 600
billion to 900 billion forints ($3.97 billion), the bank's
Deputy Governor Adam Balog was quoted by the daily Magyar Nemzet
as saying, potentially twice analysts' estimates of 400 billion.
Balog said the measures would help banks get rid of toxic
assets without hurting the stability of the sector, but may make
some foreign bank owners rethink if they want to stay in
Hungary. None of the country's banks will need to increase
capital significantly, he said.
Hungarian bank taxes are already among the highest in
Europe.
Banks in Hungary include units of Belgium's KBC,
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank and Erste Bank,
Italy's UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, and
German-owned MKB Bank.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban who came to power in 2010 has
blamed banks for the foreign currency lending bubble that burst
in the 2008 global crisis, and has called for an increase in
Hungarian ownership in the banking sector.
($1 = 226.9529 Hungarian Forints)
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams)