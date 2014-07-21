BUDAPEST, July 21 The planned conversion of
foreign currency loans in Hungary into forints is likely to
happen only next year, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga was quoted
on Monday as saying in an interview with business news website
hvg.hu.
Markets had expected the conversion, which could cause big
losses to the country's mostly foreign-owned banks, to occur by
the end of this year, based on earlier comments from officials
of the ruling Fidesz party.
Varga said the government would submit the bill on the
conversions late in November or early in December. Asked if this
meant the conversion could come only next year, he said: "Yes,
that is expected, but the legislation must be passed this year
for that."
Foreign banks with units in Hungary include Austria's Erste
and Raiffeisen and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo
and UniCredit.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by David Holmes)