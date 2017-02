BUDAPEST Oct 28 About 10-15 percent of Hungarian foreign currency mortgage holders could participate in the government's repayment scheme, and the stock of repaid loans could be around 500-750 billion forints, the Economy Minister said.

Gyorgy Matolcsy wrote the figures in a reply dated Oct. 27 to a Socialist MP's request, posted on parliament's website.

In another reply to another MP Matolcsy said the government would decide whether further measures are needed, once it has information about how many borrowers actually took part in the current scheme. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)