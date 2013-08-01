BUDAPEST Aug 1 Hungary's government seeks a
solution to help families with foreign currency housing
mortgages by possibly converting these loans into forints in
some way, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told public radio on
Thursday.
Varga said this was the conclusion of the initial talks he
held with the Bank Association and civil groups in past days.
"We will likely need to apply a solution that converts these
loans into forints in some way," Varga said.
"(Planned new measures) could help those who hold these
mortgages if we can find a solution to somehow fix the exchange
rate level, which has changed significantly since (they were
taken out), and the hectically changing interest rate."
Varga made it clear that now the government wanted to help
those families who took out foreign currency mortgages in order
to buy a home, and not those with equity-type free-use
mortgages.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)