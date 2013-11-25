BUDAPEST Nov 25 A Hungarian economy ministry official on Monday ruled out the conversion of foreign currency loans into forints at the exchange rate at which the loans had been taken out, saying in parliament that such a move would ruin the country.

In a reply to a question by a lawmaker of the far right opposition Jobbik party, Economy Ministry State Secretary Zoltan Csefalvay said:

"What you have proposed, the conversion of the loans into forints at the exchange rate at which they had been taken out, is economically not feasible, (and) equals suicide."

"If you really want to ruin this country, then just make this proposal over and over again, we are not willing to assist to this," he added. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)