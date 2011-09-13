* Some 150,000 to 300,000 borrowers may repay debt using savings-PM

* Time limit must be set to ensure predictability of process-PM

* Hungary govt's offer allows full debt repayment below market rates

BUDAPEST, Sept 13 Hungary's government estimates that between 150,000 and 300,000 borrowers could choose to repay their foreign currency debt at fixed rates using their savings under the government's new scheme, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told HirTv on Tuesday.

Orban said that in order to make the whole process predictable, a time limit must be set for the availability of the new one-off repayment scheme, which he announced in parliament on Monday and which could incur big losses for the country's banks.

The new scheme, which is subject to approval by parliament, would allow Hungarian households to repay expensive foreign currency loans in one go at 180 forints per Swiss franc CHFHUF= and 250 forints per euro EURHUF=, well below current exchange rates. For more, see: [ID:nL5E7KC14X]

Hungary's bank stocks have plunged and the forint EURHUF= has been also hit by concerns over the government's new unorthodox plan that will hurt banks and which analysts said could also weaken the currency down the road. [ID:nL5E7KC2FG]

The proposal could force banks to swallow billions of forints in losses on the repayments, and the costs of the plan could outweigh the potential benefits, analysts have said.

"We have calculated that the number of those who have savings and decide to quit (their loans) could be somewhere between 150,000 and 300,000," Orban said.

"It's not mandatory to repay (the debt) but I think there are few people who -- if they can afford to do it -- would not quit this risky loan."

He said the number of participants could easily be even bigger.

It was unclear whether Orban's estimate also included those who can take up forint loans to repay their foreign currency loans.

European Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj said on Tuesday the EU's executive had some concerns about the new programme, which could have a serious negative impact on the Hungarian banking system. [ID:nB5E7K6013]

The plan also drew fire from Austria, home to some of emerging Europe's top lenders, including UniCredit Bank Austria (CRDI.MI), Erste Group Bank (ERST.VI) and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI). [ID:nL5E7KC14X] (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Dan Grebler)