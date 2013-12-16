BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau FY EBIT up 22 pct at 21.7 million euros
* Consolidated revenue in financial year elapsed was up 53.2 million euros to reach a new record level of 263.8 million euros
BUDAPEST Dec 16 The shares of Hungary's biggest lender, OTP Bank firmed by over 3 percent on Monday after the country's top court said banks were not liable for the foreign exchange risk associated with foreign currency loans.
OTP shares traded at 4,335 forints ($19.71) at 1303 GMT, firmer by 3.3 percent from Friday.
"The comments suggest that the burdens of banks will not rise as much as some people had expected," one Budapest-based equity trader said, referring to government plans to help troubled foreign currency borrowers. ($1 = 219.9119 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Christian Lowe)
LONDON, March 9 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual reported a slightly above-forecast 2016 adjusted operating profit of 1.67 billion pounds on Thursday, up 1 percent from a year earlier, as it prepares to slice itself into four parts.
DUBAI, March 9 Gulf stock markets were pulled down early on Thursday by a 5 percent overnight slide in oil prices, while Abu Dhabi was hit particularly hard as heavyweights First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi traded ex-dividend.