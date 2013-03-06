BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's government is seeking a definitive solution to the country's problems with the mass of home loans denominated in Swiss francs, the daily Magyar Nemzet wrote on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The Hungarian government and the National Bank of Hungary could not be immediately reached for comment.

Magyar Nemzet, which is close to the ruling Fidesz party, wrote in a front page article that the government was mulling the conversion of Swiss franc denominated household mortgages into forints or possibly euros.

The plan was one of several solutions in the government's workshops, the newspaper said, adding that it would have to involve cooperation between Matolcsy and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan.

Hungarian households and businesses have suffered for years from ballooning debt service costs on loans denominated in Swiss francs as the forint weakened against a booming franc, eroding domestic consumption and hurting banks' loan books.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban - who faces elections next year - has said repeatedly in recent days that foreign currency debts were a key problem his cabinet sought to ease. His new Economy Minister Mihaly Varga has echoed that remark several times.

Newly minted central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy also told a parliament hearing last week that he "really did not like" foreign currency loans. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Patrick Graham)